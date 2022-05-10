Tesla will recall approximately 130,000 cars and SUVs in the US due to issues with the center display. Apparently, the infotainment system's processor could overheat while the car is fast-charging. If it does overheat, the center display can either lag or go blank.

Automotive News explains that while the Tesla vehicle is fast-charging, or preparing to begin fast-charging, the processor for the infotainment system could lack the ability to cool itself enough due to the higher temperature during the charging session.

The recall impacts all Tesla models, including 2022 Model 3 and Model Y, as well as 2021-2022 Model S and Model X. However, only cars with a specific firmware release are covered by the recall.

The recall description goes on to explain that if the Tesla's center display screen lags or looks as though it's blank, it could also impact other related functions. For example, the rearview camera display, warning lights, windshield visibility control settings, and drive modes, such as drive, neutral, and reverse.

According to Tesla, in its report to automotive safety regulators, it is aware of 59 warranty claims and 59 reports in the US that apply to this recall. That said, Tesla isn't aware of any issues caused by the flaw, such as crashes, injuries, or deaths. Automotive News says Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment from the publication.

As with many recent Tesla recalls, an over-the-air software update will be sent to impacted vehicles to improve the infotainment processor's ability to cool sufficiently.

Tesla began alerting its stores and service centers last week. If you're an impacted Tesla owner, you will receive a letter in the mail after July 1, 2022.

This marks 11 recalls for Tesla so far in 2022. Some 2.3 million vehicles have been impacted by these recent recalls. Thankfully, many have been able to be addressed via a software update, which doesn't require a trip to a service center.

Have you experienced a screen malfunction while your Tesla was fast-charging? Let us know in the comment section below.