Mercedes is working on a bespoke electric supercar that is set to reach production in 2025. It will be previewed by a concept, though, which we will get to see much sooner, on May 19, and before then we can get a rough idea of the vehicle’s shape thanks to a new teaser that was just released.

Shared on the personal Instagram account of Gorden Wagener, the current Mercedes-Benz design boss, it shows a very sleek, mid-engined-like sports car shape with a long teardrop rear end. The shape of the rear looks a lot like that of the Vision EQXX, with what looks like a very similar light cluster design - this vehicle will most likely have a full-width light bar in the back and it will extend onto the side of the car.

The shape of the front end looks quite unusual, nothing like any current or even older Mercedes (or AMG) model. The closest match we can come up with is the old Porsche 914 of the 1970s - we’re really curious what it actually looks like given the strange side profile...

There’s nothing strange about the vehicle’s side, though, and it looks very typical for a two-door mid-engined supercar, even though it doesn’t actually need room behind the passenger compartment for an internal combustion engine. We don’t really know how many doors it has, but to us it looks like a two-door.

In his post, Wagener doesn’t say anything about the vehicle, only that it is “an all-electric performance show car.” Autocar quotes Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius, who at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car Summit said

Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG. That’s hot off the press for you today, so stay tuned for some announcements that we will make next week. We will give you a glimpse of AMG performance as all-electric.

No word on specs yet, but some will likely be revealed on May 19 along with the concept itself. Mercedes-AMG is also working on a limited-series plug-in hybrid supercar, the One (pictured above), which it has already revealed and is set to enter production this year - perhaps the upcoming announcement will include information about both vehicles.