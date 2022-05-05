A short video clip was recently posted on Tesla's official Instagram account. It reveals the original Tesla Cybertruck at Giga Texas delivering refreshments to factory workers.

As you'll see in the video below, a few workers are in the Cybertruck's vault as it drives around the factory grounds. The workers are handing out what appear to be bottles of water and other items. At times, the refreshment delivery people have to toss items a decent distance. What's most important is it appears the workers are having a good time.

Teslarati points out that the electric truck in the video is the "original" Cybertruck, noting that it's interesting Tesla is still using it at this point. This is likely because Tesla has made many design updates since the truck was first revealed.

Tesla is working on updated versions of the Cybertruck, some of which we've seen, in California. However, while the automaker has had different Cybertrucks out in public, and even on display at various events, it hasn't officially unveiled the production version. We expect that to happen as the company gets closer to Cybertruck production, which is planned for the end of this year and heading into next year.

It seems Tesla has delayed the Cybertruck at least two times, though some people may argue more. Regardless, the company's current plan is to begin delivering the Cybertruck in 2023. Keep in mind that Tesla first revealed the electric pickup back in 2019. It's hard to say whether we should expect another delay going forward. It may depend on the impact of the current global supply shortage, as well as the situation with the economy as a whole.

CEO Elon Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen have been talking up the Cybertruck, its updates, and its design. However, despite promises of vehicle and product roadmap updates, they haven't really revealed anything. At the recent Cyber Rodeo event, they simply said it will be well worth the long wait.

Are you a fan of the Tesla Cybertruck? When do you think Tesla will actually start Cybertruck production, and more importantly, when will it deliver the very first Cybertruck? Let us know your answers in the comment section below.