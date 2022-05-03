CharegUp Europe just released a 55-page report on the whole charging ecosystem in Europe (pdf). ChargeUp Europe is an association (... lobby group?) of 28 industry members that operate over 500,000 chargers. You might recognize some of them:

Here are some numbers, graphs and insights I found noteworthy. If you're interested, make sure to check out the report for the case studies too. Also, keep in mind that a public charger in this report can mean both AC or DC charging.

330,000 publicly accessible charging stations in the EU in 2021:

87% under 22kW AC

6% ≤ 100kW DC

4% 22-43kW AC

3% >100kW DC

Very unevenly distributed, >50% of public chargers are in the Netherlands or Germany.

There are 73 public chargers per 100k people of EU (so one for every 1370 people):

The growth rate of chargers is healthy:

This one's a good overview for us - public charging capacity per BEV, by country (kW/BEV). The EU average is at 2.9kW. Here, also the higher-powered chargers play a role, especially with smaller fleets.

Here's a bit broader visual of the process for setting up a public charging site. It can take up to three years to establish a grid connection for a new DC charger.

In non-public charging, residential charging is more than twice as large in units as workplace charging - and the majority (>80%) of residential chargers are sold in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Meanwhile, workplace charging is more common in France and Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, Finland. Also, workplace chargers are utilized 4x more on average, at 400kWh/week.

Forecasts from the report:

The total stock of chargers will be 10x by 2030, from today's 3M units.

In 2020, EVs consumed ~0.3% of the total electricity demand, in 2030 it is estimated to be 4%.

In 2021, BEVs estimated electricity demand in the EU was ~6 TWh. In 2030 it is projected to be 108 TWh.

The job positions connected to the EU's charging market: 34,500 in 2021 and will increase to 122,200 (+254%) by 2030:

This post comes to us courtesy of EV Universe