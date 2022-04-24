A Tesla owner recently found himself at the wrong end of a gun in an apparent road rage incident in Los Angelos, California. Luckily, nobody was hurt and the Model Y's camera system was able to capture the entire incident.

Road rage is defined as aggressive or angry behavior exhibited by motorists including rude and verbal insults, yelling, and physical threats, and usually includes actions like extended horn honking, swerving at the other vehicle, tailgating, brake checking, and even exiting the vehicle and attempting to initiate a fight.

However, this guy took it to another level entirely, and the Tesla owner submitted the recording of the incident to Wham Baam Dangercam to post on its YouTube channel.

The incident began just as Zach, the Tesla Model Y owner, was properly passing through an intersection at which he had a green light to proceed through. As he was passing the cross street, the driver of a Mercedes (which looks like a mid to late 70s model) ran a red light and turned right, directly in front of the approaching Model Y.

The Mercedes did stay in the right lane throughout the maneuver, and it appears as though Zach was in the left lane, so the Mercedes didn't actually cut off the Model Y or nearly collide with him. But he did run the red light and turn in front of Zach illegally, and it probably startled Zach, since he wasn't expecting a vehicle to pull out in front of him illegally.

Therefore, Zach blew his horn and sped past the vehicle. Which, evidently, the Mercedes driver didn't appreciate. A few moments later, when both vehicles were stopped side by side at a traffic light, the Mercedes owner decided he would express his dissatisfaction at Zack for daring to blow his horn at him by pulling out a gun and pointing it at Zach.

Luckily, no shots were fired, and nobody was hurt. But Zach isn't the only person who got lucky with this incident. According to Wham Baam Dangercam, Zach didn't report this incident to the police (which, in our opinion, he should), citing his video didn't get a clear picture of the license plate. However, the video does get a clear picture of the gunman, and also of the vehicle, which would probably be very easy to spot since it's a unique model/age and has distinctive characteristics, like the missing trim on the driver's side door.

So it appears as though the Mercedes driver got away with this one. However, if he keeps that up, sooner or later he's going to point that at the wrong person, and there will be an entirely different ending.