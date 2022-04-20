Hyundai reports 313,926 car sales globally in March 2022, which is 17% less than a year ago. Sales are lower than in Q1 2021 too - 901,913 (down 9.8%).

The company points at "unfavorable external factors, including ongoing components shortages, cost fluctuations of raw materials and the COVID-19 resurgence."

In such circumstances, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales (closely related to production) increased to *14,693 (up 58% year-over-year), which is about 4.7% of the total volume.

*Retail sales in South Korea plus wholesale sales (manufacturer level) outside South Korea, unaudited and on a preliminary basis.



**The Hyundai sales report includes sales numbers from the plants in South Korea, Europe (Kona Electric and Tucson PHEV), and plants in China and India (both small numbers).

An interesting thing is that while the all-electric car sales more than doubled, compared to 2021, plug-in hybrids are down 12%. The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sales (FCV), counted separately, also decreased.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 11,447 (up 105%)

11,447 (up 105%) PHEVs: 3,246 (down 12%)

3,246 (down 12%) Total plug-ins: 14,693 (up 58%)

14,693 (up 58%) FCVs: 445 (down 61%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – March 2022

So far this year, Hyundai's plug-in electric car wholesale sales amounted to over 42,000 (up 95% year-over-year), which represents 4.6% of the total wholesale sales.

Sales by powertrain type YTD:

BEVs: 31,630 (up 99%)

(up 99%) PHEVs: 10,989 (up 84%)

(up 84%) Total plug-ins: 42,619 (up 95%)

(up 95%) FCVs: 1,465 (down 29%)

Model results

The most popular and currently also the most important electric Hyundai model, the Ioniq 5, recorded 7,685 sales, which is a bit disappointing - specifically after 10,000+ in February.

The best of the rest is the Hyundai Kona Electric with over 3,200 units.

Model results (wholesale sales) last month (and year-to-date):

Hyundai reports also 2,871 retail Ioniq 5 sales in Europe and 2,700 in the US.

The hydrogen fuel cell model — NEXO — noted 445 sales (1,465 YTD).

Genesis GV60 BEV sales exceeded 1,000 for the very first time, reaching 1,131 in March (1,804 YTD).