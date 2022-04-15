BMW chose not to develop a ground-up flagship luxury electric sedan, like Mercedes-Benz did with the EQS, opting instead to launch an all-electric version of the 7 Series. We will finally get to see the new electric model on April 20, when the manufacturer has set its official unveiling, originally planned to take place at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show in China (now cancelled because of COVID); now it will be shown via livestream.

With the announcement, BMW released another i7 teaser, showing the completely obscured vehicle from a front three-quarter perspective, putting its lights and the illuminated (faux) grille surround into context. These are still basically the same details BMW had previously showed, but now we see them from a different angle.

Gallery: 2023 BMW i7 teasers

25 Photos

In case you’re wondering what the fascia will look like, you can check out the newly revealed BMW X7 refresh, which features a similar design, but without the illuminated grille surround. The rear end will most likely be very similar to the regular ICE 7 Series, which is expected to be shown during the same livestream.

The all important range number for the i7 is still currently unknown. It has been rumored that it will be able to achieve a WLTP range of up to 610 km (380 miles), or a bit less on the EPA test cycle, probably around 490 km (305 miles), courtesy of its large battery pack, expected to have a capacity of around 120 kWh (111.5 kWh usable, according to some sources that claim it’s the same pack as in the new iX SUV).

Gallery: 2023 BMW i7 Prototype: First Drive

30 Photos

Recent rumors from Germany downplayed the possibility that BMW was going to make a dedicated performance version bearing the i7 M designation. However, they did say BMW could possibly make an M70 variant that could have in excess of 700 horsepower, so its should be able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4 seconds, possibly even quicker, around the 3-second mark.

One step lower will be the xDrive 60 model, which may share its battery and motors with the new iX M60, although this has not been confirmed. The latter has 610 horsepower and 1,100 Nm (811 pound-feet) of torque, being able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a claimed 3.8 seconds, really impressive for something weighing over 2.5 tons.