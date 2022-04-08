Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about GM and Canada, Japan, Atlanta, Kodiak Robotics, and more. Check it out here.

Tesla, Tesla, and more Tesla

Tesla is all over the news this week. That does not include Elon Musk purchasing a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Is that considered an impulse buy? Tesla’s Q1 numbers are out: Tesla delivered 310,048 EVs in the first quarter of 2022 and produced 305,407 electric vehicles. This time last year, Tesla delivered 184,800 electric vehicles and produced 180,338 EVs. Model 3 and Model Y cars compromised around 95% of the deliveries.

On the charging side, Tesla has opened the longest Supercharging network in the world. Located in France, the location offers 28 stalls and is open to both Tesla and other EV owners.

In other Tesla news, the car company has been testing the Lucid Air at its Fremont Factory on its test track. Considering the two companies’ history, this is certainly remarkably interesting. What is Elon up to this time? Let us know what you think below.

BYD vs. Panasonic

BYD made a significant business move; the company has ended full combustion engine car production to focus solely on hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Last month, BYD sold 53,664 pure EVs and 50,674 plug-in hybrid vehicles. BYD also beat Panasonic to rank in third place with an 11.9% market share in the global EV battery market for Q1 of 2022.

Panasonic took home fourth in the global EV battery market with a 10.8% market share. Panasonic wants more growth and plans to invest $4.9 billion in EV batteries, cyber physical systems, and supply chain software from 2023 to 2025.

Hertz So Good

Last October, Hertz ordered 100,000 Teslas for its rental fleet.

In addition to Tesla, Hertz has announced its decision to purchase 65,000 EVs from Polestar over the next 5 years. Hertz plans to offer the Polestar 2 to renters in Europe this spring, and in North America and Australia by late 2022. The greatest thing about this? You don’t have to scramble at the last minute to find a gas station near the airport.

Britons

British drivers have purchased more electric vehicles in the month of March 2022 in comparison to the entirety of 2019. There were 39,315 EVs registered in the UK in March 2022 vs. 37,850 in 2019.

