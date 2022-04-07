Mercedes-Benz reports a noticeable decrease in car sales in the US during the first quarter of 2022. The brand sold 62,251 cars (down 20.5%), although the sales of vans increased 17.4% to 13,688.

The most interesting thing for us is that the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS is doing great, as 2,091 units were sold in Q1 2022 (after 443 in Q4 2021).

That's really not bad compared to 4,817 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (up 362% year-over-year). Who knows, maybe at some point in the future the all-electric flagship will match and exceed its conventional counterpart.

Cumulatively, Mercedes-Benz sold more than 2,500 EQS in the US.

The next chapter for the German brand will be the launch of the EQS AMG and EQS SUV, as well as the EQE and EQB.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA said:

“Our electric offensive is off to a very positive start with strong results and high demand for the EQS in the first quarter, and our dealer partners did a fantastic job to deliver for our customers amidst some shortages of our most popular model lines. We are poised to accelerate our electric strategy with the high performance EQS AMG sedan and the world premiere of the all new EQS SUV later this month.”

Other European premium/luxury brands also are expanding their lineup with all-new all-electric models, including Audi, BMW and Porsche.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(usable)

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 107.8 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 107.8 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h)

