Skoda recently teased an upcoming electric crossover, which is one of the three electric models the manufacturer says it will launch by 2030; all of them will be more affordable than the current Enyaq. The new crossover’s design will be our first look at Skoda’s future design language, called Modern Solid, but the teaser shot is blurry and you can’t really make out many details.

We can see that it will be quite a boxy vehicle, with what appear to be vertical daytime running lights and slim horizontal lights in the back. It looks quite different in style to any other current Skoda model - this is evident even through the teaser’s blur - and now we can get an idea of what this mysterious Czech crossover might look like thanks to this rendering from TopElectricSUV.

It starts from the teaser (so far the only image of this upcoming model) and actually does a great job of trying to fill in the blanks. The front fascia looks really believable and this rendering predicts that the vehicle will still have a fake grille, even though it doesn’t need one (just like the Enyaq, in fact).

They also gave it cameras instead of side mirrors, but we don’t see this feature making it to the production model; it may be a feature of the close-to-production concept that previews the series model (which is probably what Skoda is hiding behind the blur).

We also expect other Volkswagen group brands to make their own version of the same formula - this vehicle from Skoda could, in fact, be the Czech automaker’s interpretation of the VW ID Life (which incidentally has reportedly been sent back to the drawing board) and there will probably be a similar model from SEAT too.

The Skoda crossover marks an important change in Skoda’s design, the biggest since it was taken over by the VW group in 1994. The company expects a real ‘wow moment’ when this vehicle is unveiled, even though it looks quite unassuming in the blurry teaser and the rendering doesn’t really reveal an especially boldly designed vehicle - maybe the wow factor will come from the implementation of Skoda’s many clever design and engineering solutions.