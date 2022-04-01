Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about GM and Canada, Japan, Atlanta, Kodiak Robotics, and more. Check it out here.

Lotus SUV

A Lotus SUV? Yup, it’s happening. The British car company has announced its all-electric 600HP Eletre. The company is planning deliveries to begin early next year in China, Europe, and the UK. Aside from being Lotus’ first EV, it is also the brand's first five-door production car, first model outside of the sports car segments, and first lifestyle EV, according to the company’s press release.

Users can add 248 miles of range with 20 minutes of charging. The Eletre has a top speed of 161 mph and goes 0-60 in less than 3 seconds. I would say I’m shocked by Lotus adding an SUV to its lineup, but I’m not. Everyone seems to have an SUV these days, and Lotus’ will be electric.

Mega

My second car was a 92' Volvo 240 with a sticker that notated my sister's sorority on the rear window. I have always wanted another 240 with the brick-ish shape and maybe even an engine swap. One day, maybe with an electric conversion. Anyways, Volvo has announced plans to invest $1.07 billion into their Swedish manufacturing plant.

The company plans to begin manufacturing EVs in Torslanda and introduce Tesla’s technique of megacasting aluminum body parts. Megacasting reduces complexities in the process as well as reduces weight by casting major parts as one piece. Torslanda’s paint shop will have new upgrades that will reduce energy use and emissions.

In other Volvo news, Volvo Trucks received an order of 110 electric trucks from Maersk. Volvo’s EV trucks can be 80% charged in 90 minutes with the six-battery package. The four-battery configuration takes just 60 minutes.

Electric Canadian American

Can-Am’s two new electric motorcycles will mark the brand’s 50th anniversary. As of now, there have not been any specific details released about the new lineup nor a specific date on which the EVs will be launched. According to Can-Am’s recent press release, the EVs will be able to function strongly on and off the pavement, keeping true to the brand’s past launches. The video released from Can-Am says 2024. More details to come.

A Word from the President

President Biden has released a statement regarding VinFast’s decision to build a $4 billion electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The White House said the new facility will create more than 7,000 jobs alongside “hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles and batteries.” Biden credited VinFast’s decision to build its first North American factory in NC and encouraged other automakers to help the US reach its goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

