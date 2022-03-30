Additional tests of a Volvo C40 Recharge, performed by Bjørn Nyland, reveal that the available battery capacity might be higher than initially anticipated.

During the near full discharge tests (from 100% to about 4% state-of-charge), the energy consumption reported by the car and the covered distance indicates that there is more than 75 kWh usable (out of the 78 kWh battery):

at 90 km/h (56 mph): 75.8 kWh

at 120 km/h (75 mph): 75.2 kWh

That's about 3 kWh or 4% more than previously anticipated, using Volvo XC40 Recharge numbers (respectively: 72.9 kWh and 72.1 kWh), according to Bjørn Nyland.

It's not clear whether Volvo has expanded the window of available battery capacity, or if the previous measure was not correct/related to specific conditions, but assuming the recent values, the range estimates are 4% higher.

Using the new values, Bjørn Nyland now expects that the Volvo C40 Recharge should be able to go up to 381 km (237 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph), compared to 366 km (227 miles) expected previously, without the full battery capacity test.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge [new]

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 381 km (237 miles)

energy consumption of 199 Wh/km (320 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 75.8 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 12°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 266 km (165 miles) ; down 30%

; down 30% energy consumption of 283 Wh/km (455 Wh/mile); up 42%

used battery capacity: 75.2 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

19" Continental VC7 (235/50-19)

The recent experiment reveals also that there is no big difference (below 1%) in terms of estimated usable battery capacity at the two speed levels.

On the other hand, this outcome is also a lesson for all of us that due to the complex nature of the vehicles and batteries, the best way is to test things fully, as the estimates from partial tests (for example from 100 to 70% state-of-charge) bring some additional measure uncertainty.