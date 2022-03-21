Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Trucks, announced the next generation of the Fuso eCanter, Japan’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

The company introduced the eCanter in 2017 and, since then, it deployed over 350 vehicles in Japan, Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. So far, the fleet covered over 4.5 million km (2.8 million miles) through daily operations.

This month, the company has shown for the very first time some camouflaged test vehicles of the next generation eCanter at the company’s Kitsuregawa Proving Ground (Sakura City, Tochigi, Japan).

According to MFTBC, the new version will come with further upgrades in terms of range and safety features and will be offered with an expanded lineup of variations that meet diverse transportation needs.

The company does not say what range we can expect, but it will be more than about 100 km (62 miles), in the case of the current version.

The Japanese manufacturer said that the new eCanter has been tested under severe conditions in both hot and cold climates, both domestically and abroad. The plan is to cover over 1 million km (over 620,000 miles) before the official launch.

MFTBC's long-term plan is to "electrify" all new models for the Japanese market by 2039. We can only hope that maybe it will be sooner than that.

"MFTBC earlier announced plans to electrify all new models for the Japanese market by 2039 and accelerate its shift to CO2-neutrality. Following this commitment, the organization has increased its investment in EV development infrastructure. Since 2021, MFTBC has been installing high-voltage quick chargers, an EV workshop, as well as battery test benches used to disassemble and analyze lithium-ion batteries at the Kitsuregawa Proving Ground."

Fuso eCanter specs (current generation):