Any non-EV driver hopping into a car like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the Tesla Model Y for the first time is sure to be blown away by the electric crossovers' instant torque and seamless and energetic acceleration. No matter which version of the Ioniq 5 you choose, it will likely offer more than enough "oomph" to keep you satisfied.

Electric cars, in general, are typically eager off the line. Most also provide peppy acceleration at almost any speed. While Tesla's vehicles tend to be at least a bit quicker than most rivals', there are few drivers who actually NEED that extra power.

Sure, it's fun to have the quickest car and show people up at stoplights (dangerous), or better yet, the local track or drag strip. Quicker and more agile cars can also be safer than cars that are slow to accelerate and ponderous to handle, as long as they're driven in a safe manner. However, when we're comparing two EVs with impressive performance, we need to look beyond what's on paper, and experience the acceleration and driving dynamics for ourselves.

With all of that said, on paper, the current entry-level Model Y Long Range has a 4.8-second 0-60 mph time. Choose the more expensive Performance version, and that number drops to 3.5 seconds. The Ioniq 5 with the long-range battery and rear-wheel drive can hit 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, though the much more powerful all-wheel-drive (AWD) version scoots to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is not far from the base Model Y's spec.

Gjeebs, who has been making videos comparing the Model Y to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, agrees that it doesn't really matter which electric crossover is faster. He says, society loves things that don't matter, so he used Dragy to run some acceleration tests between the Model Y Long Range and the Ioniq 5 AWD.

The video provides real-world examples of the Ioniq 5's acceleration in all of the three different drive modes. Then, Gjeebs tests that Model Y to see if it can live up to the published 4.8-second 0-60 mph time. Finally, he aims to find out if the Ioniq 5 can meet or beat that potential 4.8-second time.

Without spoiling it completely for you, we will tell you that the Ioniq 5's very first 0-60 test results in a 4.86-second verified time, and it's not even in Sport mode. The Hyundai is able to knock that down to just 4.75 seconds with Sport mode engaged. If Gjeebs simply stopped here, he could have worked a headline that said the Ioniq 5 is quicker than the Tesla Model Y, though it would have been misleading.

We should also add that in the Ioniq 5's Eco mode and the Model Y's Chill mode, both cars are in the 7s. Many EV drivers will likely drive these cars in their efficiency saving modes in typical daily driving.

Do you think the Model Y in its normal mode will undercut the Hyundai's 4.75-second achievement? Check out the video for the final results, and be prepared to be surprised. Once you've watched, leave us a comment.