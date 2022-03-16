Mercedes-Benz has started taking orders in Europe for the EQE electric sedan. Arriving at dealers from the end of April, the Tesla Model S rival will be available in two trim levels at the start of sales, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ and Mercedes‑AMG EQE 43 4MATIC.

Prices in Germany start at €70,626 and €103,827, respectively, which equate to $77,710 and $114,250 at the current exchange rate—US pricing hasn't been announced yet. The prices include 19% VAT but are before any environmental bonuses.

The base EQE 350+ model features a 90.6 kWh battery that enables a WLTP driving range of 410 miles (660 km). The pack powers a rear-mounted permanently-excited synchronous electric motor rated at 215 kilowatts (288 hp) and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and hits a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).

Standard features on the EQE 350+ include the Electric Art interior, ambient lighting, backlit trim element with Mercedes‑Benz pattern, and more.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350

12 Photos

Customers can personalize their EQE 350+ with the AMG Line exterior and interior packages, Electric Art exterior pack, Digital Light headlamps, and rear wheel steering, among other things.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC is the entry point into the AMG EQE lineup and features a dual-motor AWD powertrain with an output of 350 kW (469 hp) and 632 lb-ft (858 Nm).

Powered by the same 90.6 kWh battery, the AMG EQE 43 sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).

As for charging speeds, both models take up to 170 kW of DC fast charging, going from 10 to 80% SoC in 32 minutes. Using a 7.7 kW wallbox, the charging time from 10 to 100% is 9.5 hours.

Besides the extra performance and AWD capability, the EQE 43 brings additional features as standard compared to the EQE 350+. Those include the sporty AMG body kit, AMG-specific chassis, brakes and sound, rear axle steering, Digital Light headlamps, and more. The MBUX Hyperscreen is optional, though.

Other optional features include the AMG Night Package with elements in black and black chrome, red brake calipers, AMG carbon-fiber trim elements, AMG ceramic composite brake system, and aero-optimized 20- and 21-inch AMG light‑alloy wheels.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE 43