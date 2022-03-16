GMC and A+E Networks just announced the premiere of the upcoming film, “REVOLUTION: GMC HUMMER EV,” a 60-minute documentary that reveals the story of the electric truck's development. The Hummer EV was developed in record time by a handpicked group of GM employees.

In order for automakers to sell EVs in larger quantities, they'll have to not only get their loyal customers on board, but also the masses. Most people still don't understand electric cars, and they likely don't spend their time researching them. GM's new Hummer EV documentary puts the all-electric pickup truck on national TV for all eyes to see. Executive chief engineer for the Hummer EV Josh Tavel shares:

“Our goal was to upend what an electric vehicle is capable of and push the boundaries from 100 years of vehicle development experience. This documentary captures the soul of a team capable of incredible innovation and resilience. Their learnings are laying the foundation of vehicle development for decades to come.”

GMC's all-electric "supertruck" came to market in December of 2021, following just over two years of development. When GM first teased the Hummer EV, many thought it would never make it to market, and if it did, it wouldn't quite mirror the massive and unique behemoth that first graced their computer screens. However, the automaker succeeded in getting it to market before the end of 2021, and we're already seeing these beasts on the road.

The documentary takes us from the ice-cold weather in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to the hot, rocky, off-road conditions in Moab, Utah. It also reveals previously unseen footage inside GM's testing and development facilities, where viewers will see GM's Factory ZERO undergo retooling, as well as the development of the Ultium Platform. Director Sean King O’Grady shares his excitement for the upcoming film:

“The story we discovered while filming was far more fascinating than anything we could have hoped for. We witnessed a bold and passionate team bring GM’s first major entry into this extraordinary transformation of the auto industry.

O'Grady goes on to admit what an amazing opportunity it was to be able to head behind the scenes of the Hummer EV's unique development process to learn all about what it takes to bring an electric vehicle to market. It was a major moment in automotive history that deserves everyone's attention. The EV revolution has really just begun, and it's certainly accelerating.

The Hummer EV documentary will make its TV debut on The History Channel on Sunday, March 27, at 11 AM Eastern Time. For those who won't be able to check it out during the premiere, it will be aired as an encore on Thursday, March 31, at 9 PM ET. You can also stream it via History on Hulu and History.com. GMC will add the documentary to its YouTube channel on April 3, 2022.