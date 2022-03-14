As we previously reported, we were already aware that Tesla was planning an official delivery event to be held at its new EV factory near Berlin, Germany. This came as no surprise since Tesla typically runs such events when a new vehicle comes to market or a new factory opens.

The event is scheduled to take place at Giga Berlin on March 22, 2022. Previously, based on invitations shared on social media, we learned that it will begin at 3 PM local time. However, now it has become clear that there is a whole series of events planned, beginning as early as 9 AM at the factory site.

Based on multiple documents that provide a detailed schedule of the day, it appears the 3 PM time slot is reserved for an official group photo of the customers taking delivery of a new Model Y. They'll participate in a handover event that runs from 1:30 to 2:30 PM, but they won't be able to drive off in their cars until after the group photo.

Even once the new owners are allowed to drive their new Model Y, most folks won't likely be leaving. And, for safety reasons, those who do depart must have a Tesla employee drive the cars away from the factory grounds before they can get behind the wheel themselves.

As you can see from the tweet below, the event is being referred to as a "Big Show," with about 4,000 guests expected to attend. Tesla will deliver the first 30 made-in-Germany Model Y crossovers. Customers will actually get to watch their car come off the assembly line with their personal choice of music playing. The document also notes that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may "possibly" attend the event.

The event reportedly begins with arrival and reception between 9 and 10 AM, followed by registration at 10 and factory tours at 11. At 1 PM, attendees will listen to a "salutation," which will consist of talks from key decision-makers about the Giga Berlin permitting process. It seems this is the part of the ceremony that people may get a chance to see Musk, though there are clearly no promises.

After the Model Y's are handed over and the group photo is completed, there will be "festivities." At this point, Tesla employees will also be able to join in on the fun. We know Tesla has held some pretty neat parties in the past, and Musk often touts the automaker's awesome party-throwing skills. However, there aren't any other key details on the schedule. It simply notes, "Celebrations" from 3 PM to 9 PM.

Hopefully, there will be images and videos of the event online. If anyone in our audience will be attending the event or has more specific details to share, please drop the info in our comment section.