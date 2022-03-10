The wait for the first Tesla Model Y customer vehicles built at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany is almost over as the EV maker has confirmed the start of deliveries for March 22.

Tesla started sending out invitations for a delivery day event on March 22 at 3 pm local time (10 am EDT), confirming a report from last week. As you probably know, the automaker has already built hundreds of vehicles at the plant but isn't allowed to sell them to customers.

After months of delays, Tesla last week finally received its official building permit following the environmental approval of its assembly plant located on the outskirts of the German capital.

That was believed to be the final regulatory step needed for Tesla to officially start manufacturing vehicles at Gigafactory Berlin. However, the approval was tied to about 400 different conditions that the automaker had to abide by.

While that sounds like a lot of work, German officials said at the time that they expected Tesla to fulfill all the requirements within the following two weeks.

That would have put the start of production and deliveries at the end of March, and Tesla has now confirmed that by announcing the delivery day event on March 22.

The Berlin plant is essential for Tesla's expansion plans in Europe as it will allow it to build and distribute cars more efficiently. Currently, Tesla imports Model Y and Model 3 vehicles from China for European countries, but that will likely end once Gigafactory Berlin is fully ramped up.

As a result, the Chinese factory will be able to dedicate more production to the local market, leading to significant cuts in shipping costs as well as shorter delivery times.

For now, Tesla has only confirmed the Model Y for production in Germany, but the company could also make the Model 3 at the new facility without too many modifications. The first Model Y EVs made at the Berlin plant will be equipped with 2170-type cylindrical battery cells, with the goal being to switch to 4680-type cylindrical cells later on.