Motiv Power Systems has announced new field test results on its next-generation technology that's said to redefine range and payload limits for daily-use commercial fleet vehicles.

A Motiv medium-duty electric truck has managed to cover more than 150 miles in field testing while hauling a 3-ton payload. That's a range that exceeds commonly available medium-duty EV technology, according to Motiv.

In the test, the medium-duty electric vehicle hauling 6,000 pounds of payload traveled the 150-mile drive south from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to the Bixby Bridge in Monterey. Motiv also conducted a second field test on public roads in both city and highway traffic conditions in a vehicle hauling the daily payload typical for Motiv’s commercial customers.

"This is a major milestone for our commercial customers – who deploy EV fleets every day that are critical to driving business results. In fact, the expanded 150-mile range easily doubles the number of addressable routes a fleet can complete with Motiv trucks and buses – which means they’re able to deliver more goods, services, and people for their customers." Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems

The truck that achieved 150 miles of range with a full payload was fitted with a Aries LFP battery system from Our Next Energy (ONE), the Michigan-based energy storage technology startup that recently covered 752 miles in a prototype battery-powered Tesla Model S.

Gallery: Motiv medium-duty truck exceeds 150 miles of range with ONE Aries LFP battery packs

9 Photos

Distinct from the proof-of-concept battery fitted to the Tesla, ONE's Aries LFP battery features modular technology giving customers the option to extend battery range to more than 200 miles on a single charge.

Motiv says the new battery tech from ONE will enable it to provide 156 kWh from two battery packs instead of three packs for 127 kWh. Since the battery chemistry is safe to pack densely, the two packs will take up 30 percent less volume than the previous three.

The company adds that its customers will also benefit from ONE's safe and sustainable LFP cathode chemistry, which makes it "an advancement for the commercial sector." That's because the Aries chemistry is free of nickel and cobalt, helping lower costs and create a more sustainable raw material supply chain compared to the current industry standard. LFP chemistry is also safer, more thermally and chemically stable, and has significantly longer lifetime.

"Our Structural Cell-to-Pack architecture yields higher system-level energy density compared to leading competitors. Improving the energy density of electric commercial vehicles will allow for better range, increasing fleet-wide adoption." Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE

The scalable architecture also allows for series and parallel configurations and at least 3,000 recharge cycles, while ONE's integrated Battery Management System (BMS) protects against overcharging.

The new battery tech will be fitted to Motiv's sixth-generation all-electric vehicles, including step vans, box trucks and shuttle buses, which are currently in testing and will launch in early 2023 with ONE's Aries LFP battery system and a new motor.