The French car market noted its ninth consecutive year-over-year decline in February, as new registrations decreased to roughly 115,000 (down 13%).

The market continues its transition towards electric cars, for which sales are growing. According to L’Avere-France, last month, some 24,192 plug-in vehicles were registered (up 33% year-over-year).

The number includes 23,138 passenger plug-in cars, which correlates to 20% of the market.

An interesting thing is that all-electric car sales increased significantly (by 60% year-over-year), while the plug-in hybrids went up by only 7%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 13,453 - up 60% at 11.7% market share

- up 60% at 11.7% market share Passenger PHEVs: 9,685 - up 7% at 8.4% market share

- up 7% at 8.4% market share Light commercial BEVs: 984 - up 36% at 3.5% market share

- up 36% at 3.5% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 70

Total plug-ins: 24,192 - up 33%

Plug-in car sales in France – February 2022

So far this year, over 43,000 new plug-ins were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 23,671 - up 59%

- up 59% Passenger PHEVs: 17,619 - up 2%

- up 2% Light commercial BEVs: 1,872 - up 1%

- up 1% Light commercial PHEVs: 119

Total plug-ins: 43,281 - up 27%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

After a slow January, the Tesla Model 3 returned to the top in February, with 2,717 new registrations, which is more than the next two models combined - Dacia Spring (1,348) and Renault ZOE (1,088). Not only that, the Model 3 was the 9th most popular model overall.

The top five BEVs were completed by the Fiat 500 electric (1,028) and Renault Twingo Z.E. (867), but let's note that the Tesla Model Y also noted a pretty strong month with 866 units.

Among plug-in hybrids, the most popular model continues to be the Peugeot 3008 PHEV with 1,377 new registrations.

The top three all-electric passenger models for the month:

Tesla Model 3: 2,717

Dacia Spring: 1,348

Renault ZOE: 1,088 (plus 38 commercial versions)

The top three passenger plug-in hybrid models for the month:

Peugeot 3008 PHEV: 1,377

Peugeot 308 PHEV: 608

Citroen C5 AC PHEV: 567

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: