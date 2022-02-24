The French car market continued to decrease for the eighth consecutive month in January 2022. The drop was substantial at 19% year-over-year.

The plug-in electric car sales are immune to this (fortunately) and noted another month of growth. According to L’Avere-France, in January, some 19,089 plug-in vehicles were registered (up 21% year-over-year).

The number includes 18,152 passenger plug-in cars, which correlates to 17.6% of the market. In total, there are now more than 800,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the roads of France.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 10,218 - up 58% at 9.9% market share

- up 58% at 9.9% market share Passenger PHEVs: 7,934 - down 3% at 7.7% market share

- down 3% at 7.7% market share Light commercial BEVs: 888 - up 21% at 3.1% market share

- up 21% at 3.1% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 49

Total plug-ins: 19,089 - up 21%

Plug-in car sales in France – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, over 315,000 new plug-ins were registered in France. That's 62% more than a year ago. The passenger plug-in car share increased to 18.3%.

Registrations in 2021:

Passenger BEVs: 162,106 - up 46%

- up 46% Passenger PHEVs: 141,234 - up 88%

- up 88% Light commercial BEVs: 12,085 - up 37%

- up 37% Light commercial PHEVs: 553

Total plug-ins: 315,978 - up 62%

Only 14 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were registered in 2021.

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

As often in the past, the most popular all-electric models are small cars, usually offered by the dome brands or related brands from Renault Group and Stellantis.

The top model was the Dacia Spring (almost 1,500 units), followed by the Renault ZOE and Peugeot e-208.

In January, there were no high numbers of Tesla registrations (the Model 3 was the #1 passenger EV model in France in 2021), but we can see the Kia EV6 in the top 10 at #9 (351 units).

The three top all-electric passenger models are:

Dacia Spring: 1,494

Renault ZOE: 1,362 (plus 141 commercial versions)

Peugeot e-208: 1,183 (plus 94 commercial versions)

The three top passenger plug-in hybrid models are:

Peugeot 3008 PHEV: 1,230

Peugeot 308 PHEV: 687

Citroen C5 AC PHEV: 584

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: