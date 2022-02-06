Good news come from the UK, where passenger car market noted an increase by 27.5% year-over-year to 115,087. It's still down almost 23% compared to January 2020, but at least rebound a bit.

Plug-in electric car sales almost doubled last month. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 23,480 passenger plug-in cars were registered in January, which is 90% more than a year ago. It allowed to improve the market share to 20.4%.

Together with 13,492 non-rechargeable hybrids, close to a third of new cars are electrified - (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs).

All-electric car sales increases especially quickly, by 130% year-over-year and alone represent 12.5% of the market. Not bad start of the year.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – January 2022

  • BEVs: 14,433 (up 130% year-over-year) at market share of 12.5%
  • PHEVs: 9,047 (up 48% year-over-year) at market share of 7.9%
  • Total: 23,480 (up 90% year-over-year) at market share of 20.4%
external_image

For reference, in 2021, more than 305,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of almost 20%.

Sales in 2021:

  • BEVs: 190,727 (up 76.3% year-over-year) - market share of 11.6%
  • PHEVs: 114,554 (up 70.6% year-over-year)- market share of 7.0%
  • Total: 305,281 (up 74.1% year-over-year) - market share of 18.5%
external_image

More details, including also other types:

external_image

Top models

Kia announced that the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) was the best selling EV for the month, but without releasing the number. Overall, Kia Niro registrations amounted to 2,372 (third best result for the month).

external_image

LCVs

In terms of light commercial vehicle (LCV), some 17,566 were registered in January (down 27% from a strong January 2021). Out of that, about 647 were all-electric (up over 21%), which translated to a market share of 3.7%.

SMMT comments:

"Electric van uptake is predicted to climb significantly this year as a result of key new model launches, by 81.3% to 23,130 units, which would represent 6.4% of the market, compared with 3.6% or 12,759 units in 2021. This means roughly one in 16 new vans will be fully electric in 2022."

external_image

See also

us hyundai ioniq5 sales january2021 US: In January, Hyundai Sold 989 Ioniq 5 EVs
xpeng ev sales january2022 XPeng EV Sales More Than Doubled In January 2022 To Almost 13,000

Source: SMMT

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com