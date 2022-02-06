Good news come from the UK, where passenger car market noted an increase by 27.5% year-over-year to 115,087. It's still down almost 23% compared to January 2020, but at least rebound a bit.

Plug-in electric car sales almost doubled last month. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), 23,480 passenger plug-in cars were registered in January, which is 90% more than a year ago. It allowed to improve the market share to 20.4%.

Together with 13,492 non-rechargeable hybrids, close to a third of new cars are electrified - (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs).

All-electric car sales increases especially quickly, by 130% year-over-year and alone represent 12.5% of the market. Not bad start of the year.

Plug-in electric car registrations in the UK – January 2022

BEVs: 14,433 (up 130% year-over-year) at market share of 12.5%

(up 130% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 9,047 (up 48% year-over-year) at market share of 7.9%

(up 48% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 23,480 (up 90% year-over-year) at market share of 20.4%

For reference, in 2021, more than 305,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the UK, reaching an average market share of almost 20%.

Sales in 2021:

BEVs: 190,727 (up 76.3% year-over-year) - market share of 11.6%

(up 76.3% year-over-year) - market share of PHEVs: 114,554 (up 70.6% year-over-year)- market share of 7.0%

(up 70.6% year-over-year)- market share of Total: 305,281 (up 74.1% year-over-year) - market share of 18.5%

More details, including also other types:

Top models

Kia announced that the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) was the best selling EV for the month, but without releasing the number. Overall, Kia Niro registrations amounted to 2,372 (third best result for the month).

LCVs

In terms of light commercial vehicle (LCV), some 17,566 were registered in January (down 27% from a strong January 2021). Out of that, about 647 were all-electric (up over 21%), which translated to a market share of 3.7%.

SMMT comments: