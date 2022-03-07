China is not slowing down and notes a very high increase in plug-in electric car sales right from the start of the year.

According to EV Volumes' data shared by Jose Pontes, in January, some 372,615 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China, which is 115% more than a year ago.

The market share also improved to 17%, including 13% for all-electric cars. BEV sales almost doubled (up 98% year-over-year), and stand for 77% of all plug-ins.

BEVs : about *287,000 and 13% share

: about *287,000 and 13% share PHEVs : about *86,000 and 4% share

: about *86,000 and 4% share Total: 372,615 (up 115%) and 17% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, the total plug-in electric car registrations increased by about 153% year-over-year, from 1.27 million in 2020 to 3,224,373.

BEVs : about *2.5 million and 12% share

: about *2.5 million and 12% share PHEVs : about *0.7 million and 3% share

: about *0.7 million and 3% share Total: 3,224,373 (up 153%) and 15% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The new year does not bring any change to the first position, as the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV remains the best-selling model with almost 27,000 units in January.

Interesting is the very strong position of BYD, which put two plug-in hybrids on the podium - Qin and Song. Then, there is the Tesla Model Y and Li Xiang One EREV (series hybrid).

Results for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 26,682 BYD Qin Plus PHEV - 18,449 BYD Song Pro/Plus PHEV - 16,411 Tesla Model Y - 16,358 Li Xiang One EREV - 12,268 BYD Dolphin - 10,602 BYD Han (BEV) - 10,051 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 9,984 Changan Benni EV - 9,852 Chery eQ1 / Little Ant - 9,412

In total, BYD put four models in the top 10, and seven in the top 20 best-selling plug-ins in China. Because of that, the company was able to secure the highest market share of 24.9% in the plug-in segment.

The top plug-in brands:

BYD: 24.9% share

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 8.5%

Chery: 5.3%

Tesla: 5.2%

SAIC: 4.5%

GAC: 4%3

Among the automotive groups, the number one happens to be BYD (24.9%), far ahead of SAIC (13%) - including SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors). Chery (5.4%) is slightly ahead of Tesla (5.2%), while the top five is completed by Geely-Volvo (5%).