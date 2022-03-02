NIO reports 6,131 electric car sales in February, which is only 9.9% more than a year ago and noticeably less than in several previous months.

The company explains that part of the reason behind a slower growth rate is the production suspension at the NIO-JAC manufacturing plant during the Spring Festival holiday from January 31 to February 6. The other thing is that February is usually a slower month in China.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021 the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

If we check details, it turns out that the ES6 sales increased quite substantially, by 49% year-over-year, while both the EC6 and ES8 are slightly down year-over-year.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,309 (up 49% year-over-year)

(up 49% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 1,738 (down 15%)

(down 15%) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,084 (down 18%)

(down 18%) Total: 6,131 (up 9.9% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – February 2022

So far this year, NIO sold over 15,000 electric cars.

ES6: 8,556

EC6: 4,612

ES8: 2,615

Total: 15,783 (up 23.3% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 182,853 electric cars, including over 94,000 in the recent 12 months.

Model sales

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

One of the most important things at NIO right now is the launch of the all-new NIO ET7 flagship electric model. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the production suspension of the NIO-JAC manufacturing plant has been utilized to adjust the production lines to prepare for the delivery of ET7 in March 2022.

The ET7 will initially be launched in China and later this year also in some of the European countries.

The NIO ES8 is already available in Norway, where the company also launched its first battery swap station.

The other interesting highlights are new numbers (as of February 28, 2022):