The 2022 MINI Cooper SE is one of the most enjoyable MINIs to drive in the brand's entire lineup. However, the 32.6 kWh (total capacity) battery pack is small, even for a small car, and only returns 114 miles of EPA-rated driving range.

Therefore, Cooper SE owners are going to need to plug in and charge up whenever possible. To assist Cooper SE that are new to EVs, we've put together this instructional video that explains everything you need to know about charging the MINI Cooper SE.

The Cooper SE comes standard with a 120-volt level 1 charging cord. While many level 1 charging cables can deliver 12-amps, the Cooper SE's cable can deliver a maximum of 10-amps. Therefore, it will deliver just a little over 1 kW to the Cooper SE's battery, which is good enough to add back between 3 and 4 miles of range for every hour of charging.

Charging from a 240-volt level 2 charging station, the Cooper SE can accept up to 7.4 kW, enough to add back between 25 and 30 miles of range for every hour of charging. MINI states that you'll add about 20% state of charge for each hour of charging on a 32-amp or greater level 2 charging station.

For DC fast charging, the Cooper SE uses the CCS or "combo" connector and can accept up to 50 kW, which is actually very low compared to other electric vehicles. However, the low charging rate is partly because of the Cooper SE's small battery. With only 28.9 kWh of usable capacity, MINI really couldn't implement a much higher charging rate, the battery is too small to accept it.

When DC fast charging, MINI states that the Cooper SE can charge from zero to 80% state of charge in 36 minutes. My personal DC fast charging experience with the Cooper SE was actually a little better and I charged the vehicle from zero to 80% in 33 minutes.

So check out the video if you have any questions about how to charge the MINI Cooper SE and let us know if we missed anything in the comment section below.