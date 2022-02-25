New passenger car registrations in Germany increased in January by 8.5% year-over-year to 184,112. It's the first increase after six months of decline.

Plug-in electric car registrations also increased, but by only 7.8%, to 39,792, which means that the market share of 21.6% decreased year-over-year (from 21.7%).

If we check the details, it turns out that all-electric car sales were up 28% year-over-year, but the plug-in hybrids are down by 8% and it is the fourth consecutive month of decline for PHEVs.

Results by type:

BEVs: 20,892 – up 28% at 11.4% market share

– up 28% at 11.4% market share PHEVs: 18,900 – down 8% at 10.3% market share

– down 8% at 10.3% market share Total: 39,792 – up 8% at 21.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – January 2022

For reference, in 2021, more than 600,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

BEVs: 355,961 – up 83% at 13.6% market share

– up 83% at 13.6% market share PHEVs: 325,449 – up 62% at 12.4% market share

– up 62% at 12.4% market share Total: 681,410 – up 73% at 26.0% market share

Top brands

Among the top brands in January, we can see two premium ones - Mercedes-Benz and BMW. It's quite interesting that Volkswagen was third, and not really very far above Audi. Hyundai secured fourth place, preventing an all-Germany top 5.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 2,000):

Mercedes-Benz: 5,277 - 1099 BEVs and 4178 PHEVs

- 1099 BEVs and 4178 PHEVs BMW: 4,052 - 1298 BEVs and 2754 PHEVs

- 1298 BEVs and 2754 PHEVs Volkswagen: 3,974 - 2755 BEVs and 1219 PHEVs

- 2755 BEVs and 1219 PHEVs Audi: 3,446 - 1517 BEVs and 1929 PHEVs

- 1517 BEVs and 1929 PHEVs Hyundai: 2,514 - 2048 BEVs and 466 PHEVs

- 2048 BEVs and 466 PHEVs Opel: 2,078 - 1753 BEVs and 325 PHEVs

Tesla noted only 419 units last month, which is one of the weakest results, but we know that its results are usually low in the first month of a quarter.

Top models

One of the biggest surprises of January 2022 is that the top all-electric model is the Fiat 500 electric, ahead of Opel Corsa-e, Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

It's pretty interesting that the Volkswagen's ID.3, ID.4 and e-up! are behind those four. We guess that it might be related to supply issues.

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Fiat 500 electric - 1,261

Opel Corsa-e - 1,051

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,005

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 954

Volkswagen ID.3 - 942

Volkswagen ID.4 - 896

Volkswagen e-up! - 861

Renault ZOE - 824

Renault Twingo Z.E. - 807

smart fortwo EQ - 794

Official stats (KBA):