We already know that Tesla is cranking out loads of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at its factory in Shanghai, China. In fact, the automaker had proven it has the capacity to produce many more vehicles per year than Tesla originally guided. The factory in China has actually seen so much success, Tesla has officially announced that it's now the company's primary export hub.

Tesla guided for some 500,000 vehicles to come out of Giga Shanghai in 2021. The automaker ended up delivering a total of over 936,000 EVs in 2021, with a whopping 178,000 coming from Giga Shangahi in Q4 2021 alone. In January 2022, the Tesla China factory saw a year-over-year delivery increase of nearly 300 percent, and the factory is still in the process of expanding.

For the above reasons, it comes as no surprise we've seen a host of videos and media reports showing a growing number of finished Tesla vehicles ready to leave the Luchao Port. As you can see in the video above published by Wu Wa on YouTube, Model Y and Model 3 vehicles are filling up all lots around the area, and very soon, they'll be in owners' driveways across the globe.

If you've been following Tesla for years, and more specifically, its production and deliveries, you may know that the automaker has ways of successfully manipulating its deliveries throughout the quarter. The company has proven time and time again that its delivery strategy works to make the best use of resources and deliver the maximum number of vehicles each quarter.

Essentially, while there are certainly exceptions, Tesla typically uses the beginning of the quarter to deliver to areas that are the greatest distance away from its factories. As the quarter moves on, there often becomes an increasing mix of local deliveries compared to "long-distance" deliveries and/or exports. Finally, as the end of the quarter nears, most deliveries are for local markets.

This is precisely what we're seeing here in China. Tesla is gearing up to export a massive amount of vehicles recently produced at Giga Shanghai. Then, it will focus on the next batch, which will reportedly be delivered to reservations holders in China in March 2022.