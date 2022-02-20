The video above from Wham Baam Teslacam is honestly one of the craziest Tesla crash clips we've seen. The Model Y was completely totaled, and yet, everyone was able to walk away relatively unscathed. The reason the footage is so insane is that the cars were mere inches from being in a collision that could have been significantly worse. It almost appears as if there was a miracle at work.

As the story goes, a Tesla Model Y owner was driving south on US Route 101 in San Luis Obispo, California. It was raining hard, the road was very wet, and he was afraid he could easily hydroplane and lose control. For this reason, the driver – referred to as "NM" – was taking it easy, driving below the speed limit, and not using Autopilot. NM also says his tires were in good shape and only had 16,000 miles on them.

Regardless of his caution, he ended up losing control. Sadly, the Model Y hydroplaned and crossed over the highway into heavy oncoming traffic. As you can see in the video, there are several near-miss crashes as the Tesla veers in front of other vehicles, but somehow, the car misses almost every oncoming vehicle. However, it ends up clipping the rear axle of a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer.

Hitting the truck caused the Model Y to lose control and spin out. You can see all sorts of debris on the road, and the Model Y's front end is obliterated. Fortunately, the crossover's crumple zone served its purpose, and the cabin remained intact. No one was seriously injured, though the car was a total loss. The California Highway Patrol, emergency responders, and the tow truck driver were all reportedly shocked that everyone survived.

NM urges drivers to be cautious in rainy conditions. More specifically, he says Tesla drivers should proceed more slowly and be sure to disengage regenerative braking if possible.

Check out the video to see the crash for yourself. There are also 20 other new Tesla video clips that include road rage, hit and runs, terrible drivers, and more. Once you've had a chance to take it all in, leave us a comment below.