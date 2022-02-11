The Tesla Plaid Channel cranks out new racing footage on a regular basis, though it's not as often we see it publish videos about car crashes. However, in the channel's recent video, we can see a Tesla Model S Plaid clip a pickup truck during a drag race. It happens around the 2:30-mark in the video above.

The truck in the video is claimed to be a nitrous-powered pickup truck, and the Model S clipped it while reportedly traveling at a brisk 115 MPH. Thankfully, the crash wasn't too bad, and as you can see, it could have easily been much worse. According to the Tesla Plaid Channel, everyone walked away.

As the story goes, the Model S Plaid was racing the nitrous-powered drag truck over the 1/8th mile. The truck lost control and crossed the strip, making it nearly impossible for the Plaid driver to avoid.

In the video above, it almost appears as if he was able to avoid the collision since you can't easily see the point of impact. Moreover, while you can make out a dull thud if you're listening for it, you may not really hear sounds that you would attribute to a car crash.

The Tesla Plaid Channel originally shared the full video (above) without the closeups, though after some viewers noted that they couldn't really see the moment of impact, the channel added the shorter, close-up version. We've included the close-up video below to give you a better idea of exactly what happened:

While the track and the drag strip are places to take your car and "safely" put it through the paces, there are sometimes unsafe situations. These situations can be a result of dangerous drivers, vehicles that aren't in the proper condition to be racing in the first place, and freak incidences, such as the one shared in these videos. Be careful out there!

Check out the two Tesla Model S Plaid videos from the Tesla Plaid Channel. Then, start a conversation in the comment section below to share your takeaways.