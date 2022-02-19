Polestar continues its global expansion by starting sales in Australia, where the market launch follows the test-drive roadshow.

According to the company, the feedback in Australia is overwhelmingly positive, which translated to high demand for the Polestar 2. Within the last 48 hours, the company has received 300 orders, which, considering the scale of the local EV market, is not bad.

Some 180 pre-configured cars were already shipped to Australia and are set for customer deliveries in March.

Three versions of the Polestar 2 are available in the country, through a direct-to-customer sales model (AUD MSRP prices):

Standard range Single motor - $59,900

Long range Single motor - $64,900

Long range Dual motor - $69,900

Polestar Australia Managing Director, Samantha Johnson said:

“There is incredible interest in electric vehicles in Australia, with sales increasing by more than 190 per cent year-on-year in 2021. We’re thrilled that the Polestar 2 is now here to help meet that demand,”.

In January, Polestar entered South Korea, which is a considerably bigger market. The number of reservations quickly escalated to several thousand.

The gradual expansion to new markets is currently the most important thing for the brand, which after selling some 29,000 electric cars in 2021, has set a target to sell 65,000 this year.

In parallel to that, Polestar will launch several new electric cars, which considering Volvo's and Polestar's focus on electrification, might be pretty interesting in the premium segment.

The next all-electric will be produced in Ridgeville, South Carolina, alongside the all-electric successor to the Volvo XC60 model. It might be a very interesting duo for the US market specifically.