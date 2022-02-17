EV range loss in cold temperatures is well documented and it affects all electric vehicles, lowering their real world range by as much as 50 percent in some cases. However, it seems that in Korea they have a problem with the fact that manufacturers like Tesla say what the range of their vehicle is in ideal conditions, which is rarely achievable by the end user.

Yonhap, a South Korean news agency based in Seoul, said that the local Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is accusing Tesla of exaggerating the performance of the batteries it installs in its EVs, and it proceeded to send a review report (which it says is equivalent to an indictment signed by a prosecutor) to Tesla. In it the automaker is informed of the accusations brought against it, as well as what fines or sanctions may be imposed on it.

It is worth noting that Tesla should not the only manufacturer to receive these fines, because all automakers have the same practice of only mentioning the maximum range in ideal (laboratory) conditions. All companies that build and sell electric vehicles are just as guilty of this, although the WLTP test cycle may also be to blame (for not providing a more nuanced result that sets realistic expectations).

The KFTC has another bone to pick with Tesla, accusing the manufacturer of negligence on a different manner. It says that Tesla receives 100,000 won (around $84) from the Korean government whenever a new Tesla is bought in Korea, and the carmaker is accused of not returning the money for those orders that were cancelled.

The source article says the KFTC views this as a direct act of infringement on the consumer, who should be allowed to reconsider their order. Tesla received a different review report detailing this matter.