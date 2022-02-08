Subaru of America will start taking reservations for the 2023 Solterra electric SUV today at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Customers interested in purchasing the Solterra can reserve theirs on the Subaru Solterra website for a refundable fee of $250.

The Solterra Retailer Reservation Opportunity gives buyers the chance to be among the first to purchase or lease Subaru’s first all-electric vehicle.

The automaker says that a limited number of reservations will be available, although it hasn’t provided an exact figure. The reservation process allows a customer to select their preferred Subaru retailer as well as pick the trim and color of their vehicle.

After placing a reservation, customers will agree final orders, pricing, availability, and financing with their Subaru retailer between April and May 2022, subject to pricing announcement.

Deliveries will begin in the summer of 2022, with the Solterra being available in all 50 states.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (U.S.)

119 Photos

In addition to the start of reservations, Subaru has announced a partnership with EVgo to provide Solterra customers with access to more than 800 public fast charging locations and 1,200 L2 charging stalls across 68 metropolitan areas and 35 states.

The 2023 Subaru Solterra shares the platform and design with the Toyota bZ4X and offers an estimated range of more than 220 miles from a 71.4 kWh battery pack. The US will only get a dual-motor AWD version with a total of 160 kW (215 hp) and 248 lb-ft (335 Nm).

Subaru calls the Solterra its most technologically advanced model yet, thanks to a suite of driver assist technologies, smartphone connected features including Remote Start with Climate Control, Smart Navigation, and Remote Lock/Unlocking, and a new multimedia system with available 12.3-inch touchscreen.

That said, the Solterra is said to remain a true Subaru SUV, offering Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and 8.3 inches of ground clearance.