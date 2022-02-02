Car and Driver just published the video above. It's essentially a recap of the Rivian R1T's capabilities, as well as a showcase of the publication's test results related to the electric pickup truck. The tests include acceleration, braking, handling, consumption (range), and towing, though the highlight here is the R1T's incredible acceleration.

As you likely know, electric powertrains create instant and powerful torque, unlike anything that's possible with a gas-powered engine. Most EVs' acceleration is immediate, smooth, and, in some cases, mind-blowing, especially if you've never experienced it before.

That said, fully electric powertrains were primarily reserved for small, polarizing compliance cars in the past. However, over the years, the technology has made its way into many sportier vehicles, and now, you can find electric vehicles in most car classes. However, electric pickup trucks and larger SUVs are just coming into play. Car and Driver writes:

"EV trucks have a lot of really cool potential, from the incredibly high and instant torque you get from electric motors to the space you get by getting rid of an engine, driveshaft, differentials, and so on."

The publication aims to answer many questions about the R1T, though most are directly related to its performance. People want to know not only if they can live with the Rivian electric truck as a daily driver, but also, is it quick and capable? Does it have enough range? Will it suffice as a work truck?

Car and Driver spent a week with the R1T in order to carry out all of its typical testing procedures. In addition, host and deputy video editor Carlos Lago says he "lived with it," much like any owner would.

While Lagos has plenty to share in the video, the focus here is the R1T's super-quick acceleration. In Car and Driver's tests, the electric truck pulled off a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.3 seconds. It also tackled a quarter-mile pass in 11.9 seconds at 110 mph. Meanwhile, zero to 100 mph took just 9 seconds flat.

Needless to say, the R1T takes the crown as the quickest truck the publication has ever tested. In fact, it beat the Ram TRX by a few tenths of a second. Interestingly, the R1T is actually heavier than the larger Ram, which makes its results in the braking and handling tests compelling as well.

Car and Driver provided the following topics and timestamps to help navigate the video, though it's only about 12 minutes long, and it's well worth watching it in its entirety:

00:00 Intro

01:13 The basics: Price, size, power, and capabilities

02:44 Test results: Acceleration, braking, and handling

04:33 Test results: consumption and towing

07:06 What it's like to live with

08:31 Thoughtful features

09:48 Build quality

11:20 Conclusion