NIO reports that, in January, its global electric car sales increased by 33.6% to 9,652, which is a healthy improvement over January 2021.

However, the company was not able to exceed 10,000 units in a month like in November and December, (as well as in September).

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021 the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

In January, none of the three NIO models set a new sales record, but the ES6 sales almost doubled year-over-year and were near a record at 5,247 (the record is 5,260).

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 5,247 (up 93% year-over-year)

(up 93% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,874 (up 1%)

(up 1%) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,531 (down 8%)

(down 8%) Total: 9,652 (up 34% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – January 2022

Cumulatively, NIO sold 176,722 electric cars, including over 93,000 in the recent 12 months.

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

Soon, the lineup will be expanded with the all-new NIO ET7 flagship electric model (customer deliveries will start most likely in March 2022).

The company recently launched its first battery swap station in Norway, where already the ES8 model is sold.

The company also highlights its first over-the-air software update outside China:

"In January 2022, the Company released Aspen 3.0.5 NO, which is exclusively developed for Norway, to users in the local market, marking its first firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update outside of China. Aspen is the smart operating system of NIO vehicles based on NIO Technology Platform 1.0 (NT1.0). As of January 31, 2022, NIO has pushed FOTA updates to its users for over 1.3 million times cumulatively, releasing 199 new features and 401 enhancements."

The other interesting highlights are new numbers (as of January 31, 2022):