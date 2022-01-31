The Tesla Model X Plaid combines two seemingly opposite qualities in a very interesting package. It is a roomy and practical six-seat family car—and therefore a heavy vehicle—that can accelerate more quickly than pretty much anything else on the road.

The 2022 Model X Plaid packs 1,020 horsepower from a tri-motor powertrain that enables it to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds.

A 5,412-pound (2,455-kg) SUV should not be able to do that, and yet the Model X Plaid is. The fact that it has the lowest drag coefficient in its class—0.24—certainly helps it accelerate like that on its way to a top speed of 163 mph (262 km/h).

Of course, all that comes at a price. The Tesla Model X Plaid starts at just under $132,000 in the US, so is it worth it? If you ask the folks from Throttle House, the answer is a definite yes. Furthermore, after reviewing the Model X Plaid, they believe it’s probably "the least expensive way to get the ultimate SUV."

This video does not include any drag races, but Throttle House put the Model X Plaid through its paces on a canyon road and discovered that it handles very well. Thomas says that despite the "dumb" yoke, the Model X Plaid lets the driver feel where the tires are in corners.

As a matter of fact, he goes as far as saying the Model X Plaid drives better than the Model 3 on a canyon road. The air suspension contributes a lot to that as it helps the vehicle stay very flat in corners and manage its considerable mass very well.

Despite its stellar performance, the Model X Plaid also works great as a daily driver, so it’s pretty hard to fault. Obviously, Thomas and James do their best to find flaws and examine the car in great detail in the video, discovering that the build quality still leaves much to be desired. As always, their remarks are filled with humor, so make sure you watch this enjoyable review.