As you are likely aware, President Joe Biden has pledged his support for EVs. However, his support is largely reserved for unionized US automakers, rather than US automakers that have already proven successful with EVs.

Since President Biden has been in office, he has failed to ever mention Tesla or Elon Musk. In addition, he has ignored SpaceX. With that said, Biden can choose to do and say whatever he wants to say. He can dislike Tesla or Musk for whatever reasons, and that's just fine. However, his failure to so much as even acknowledge that Tesla exists is bothering a lot of people on both sides of the aisle, as well as Tesla fans and foes.

It was understood that if Biden's EV tax credit passed, it would give extra incentives to automakers that are unionized. While any people disagreed with that, the President stuck to it. People, including Musk, took notice and repeatedly called Biden out for the "union credit."

While the EV credit situation was seen as problematic to many, it appeared people were more upset about the fact that Biden was essentially lying to Americans through his silence. Americans are smart enough to see right through it, and most know full well at this point that Tesla is the leader in electric vehicles, whether they support the company or not.

More recently, the situation took a turn for the worse when Biden planned another meeting with Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley, among others. This is at least the second of these meetings, and again, Tesla wasn't present. Not only was Tesla not present, but Tesla wasn't even mentioned.

On the same day as the Biden meeting, Tesla released its 2021 Q4 and Full Year update, and it also hosted its quarterly earnings call. The report proved that Tesla achieved massive success amid a COVID-19 pandemic and a chip shortage. Meanwhile, most rival automakers struggled and underperformed.

Later that same day, President Biden tweeted out a video once again voicing his praise for GM and Mary Barra. Musk, who hasn't said too much about the situation lately, replied with the following tweet.

The tweet says it all. Musk seems to have finally had it, and now he's been on another tweeting tear. What say you? How much impact with this have on Biden? Should Musk keep his mouth shut and stay out of politics?