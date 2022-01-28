We’ve rebranded our newsletter for 2022 and now go by Mobility EVo. Check out our new website for previous newsletters and merch. In the month of January, if you buy any merch, Mobility EVo will make an additional donation to go towards helping the families affected by the Marshall Fire near Boulder. You can check out the full newsletter for the week here.

Plaid vs. Air

How do you know which is faster? A Model S Plaid or a Lucid Air? How about a good ole fashion drag race? That’s what YouTuber DragTimes did. We won’t spoil the video, but the performance of these two EVs is pretty amazing. One clearly comes out on top, but we don't know if that would sway me to go for one over the other. There aren’t many cars on the road that could beat either. Which car do you think is the fastest? Leave a comment below.

Luxury EV

Are you a Rolls or Bentley fan? We can’t afford either, so what does it matter? Bentley is striving to become a fully electric brand by 2030, and it plans to invest $3.4 billion over the next decade to achieve that goal. The money will go towards enhancing its only assembly facility in Crewe, England to ensure its first EV will be produced in 2025. Bentley plans on releasing a new EV every year thereafter to get to a total of 5 EVs by 2030.

Swiss Not Miss

My wife and I got engaged in Switzerland a long time ago. We can remember how clean it was and specifically getting off the train to a cleaning crew cleaning trash cans. It was beautiful. Anyhow, Switzerland wants to take over as the top EV trendsetting country. In 2021, Switzerland announced that electric cars were sold more than any other type of vehicle (gasoline, diesel, hybrid) in the country. Specifically, the Tesla Model 3 ruled all car sales of which 5,072 units were sold. The Model Y only started shipping to Switzerland in late 2021, so we’ll see if it can take the top spot in 2022.

790,000 What?

What was the top-selling EV in the U.S. in 2021? Gotta be a Tesla, right? We tricked you. The top-selling EVs only have two wheels and they are e-bikes. Americans bought 652,000 electric cars in 2021 and bought 790,000 e-bikes. Do you own an e-bike? We’ve been considering something a little more rugged like the Sur-Ron X. What kind of e-bike do you have? Leave a comment below.

