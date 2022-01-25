In April 2021, Elon Musk made a bold prediction that the Tesla Model Y would likely become the world’s best-selling car in 2022 or 2023.

"I’d say more likely than not that in 2022 Model Y is the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world," Musk said during Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings call. The statement raised many eyebrows at the time, but in light of the company’s full-year record results and the growing appetite for EVs worldwide, Musk’s projection does not seem far-fetched at all.

Come to think of it, the Model Y has everything going in its favor right now. It’s a practical compact crossover SUV, it’s the most efficient EV in its segment, it offers insane performance in range-topping guise, China loves it, and it will soon be built in all four of Tesla’s vehicle assembly plants.

Already made in Fremont for North America and Shanghai for China and overseas markets, the Tesla Model Y will be the first Tesla vehicle to enter production at Giga Texas and Giga Berlin, the two plants that will start operating early this year.

Now, let’s leave predictions to those who are good at that and focus on this in-depth review of the Tesla Model Y Long Range from Autogefühl. This 34-minute-long assessment of the electric SUV’s latest Euro-spec version fitted with latest software updates goes into great detail about every aspect of the vehicle and includes some real-life tests.

For example, reviewer Thomas Majchrzak subjected the Model Y to a 24-hour test of the heating system to see how much range is lost if the cabin heating is left on and if the heat pump fails—this is relevant for scenarios where an EV gets stuck in a snowstorm. The Tesla passed the test, although in fairness the outside temperatures weren’t that low (3 degrees Celsius or 37 degrees Fahrenheit).

As always, Thomas is very straightforward with his impressions, so here are some of the things he dislikes about the Model Y. He says the suspension is the car’s biggest weakness and calls it "absolute rubbish," deeming it too stiff on rough roads and not worthy of a premium vehicle.

Other complaints include the lack of an extendable seat base to accommodate taller drivers, a proper rain sensor for the wipers, and a head-up display. Fortunately, there are way more things he likes about the Model Y, although the suspension is clearly a deal-breaker for him.