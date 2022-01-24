The power of the Tesla brand cannot be questioned. It is a global phenomenon that has reshaped the way we view cars and it has made legacy automakers change their ways in order to adapt and keep up. It would therefore not be a surprise at all if Tesla chose to put its logo on products that are not cars, or even automotive-related, like audio equipment; other automakers have done it in the past.

Tesla had filed to expand its trademark to not only include cars, but also audio

Microphones, headphones, earphones, digital audio players, sound transmitting apparatus, audio speakers, subwoofers, earpads for headphones, audio interfaces, audio equalizer apparatus, horns for loudspeakers and megaphones.

The manufacturer applied to have both its Tesla and T logos approved for the above products, but we don’t really know what it means. The most logical answer is also the most simple, in this case, and it could be that the company wants to leverage its know-how about battery technology and electronics to give it an edge in a new market where it thinks it could do well.

Anther possibility could be that the manufacturer may want to make its own automotive audio systems, and brand them as such. The audio systems it already offers in the Model 3, Model Y, as well as the refreshed Model S have received plenty of praise and it’s not accidental since Tesla its audio engineers come from renowned companies like Bang & Olufsen.

Back in 2017, Tesla announced that it was working on its own music streaming service, although the idea was later scrapped. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to expanding business in new directions and launching... unique products, so it would not be out of the question for Tesla to really be considering entering the audio equipment market.