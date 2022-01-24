Isuzu Motors and Cummins announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty battery electric truck for testing in North America. In a joint press release, the companies said the truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019.

More specifically, through the arrangement, the US company best known for its diesel engines will integrate its Cummins PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022.

If the demonstration and pilot phase proves successful, Isuzu says it will explore opportunities to sell medium-duty battery electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

There are no specs available of the Cummins PowerDrive6000, but the powertrain has been used before in a Cummins plug-in hybrid concept truck where it offered 50 miles (80 km) of range. However, the Isuzu application is for an all-electric truck, so we imagine it will come with a larger battery pack to provide more range.

"As part of the path to carbon neutrality, it is significant for us to start this joint BEV prototype project in North America. Through our partnership, we commit to continuing to explore further opportunities in the next generation power source including electric powertrain technologies in addition to the existing powertrain collaboration." Koichi Seto, Director of the Board, the Senior Executive Officer at Isuzu

Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins, said the partnership with Isuzu will result in "safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions."

"We are excited to be working with Isuzu to accelerate decarbonization within the partnership. It’s through our joint commitment to innovation that we provide our customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions."

The press release notes that Cummins and Isuzu will continue to collaborate to advance the future of power to support customers in achieving zero-emissions. Without naming any specific project, the companies say they will "seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth."