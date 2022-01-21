You can now reserve a Tesla Model 3 in only 10 minutes using NextCar Holding’s new Autonomy EV subscription program dedicated to the electric compact sedan.

The service is said to offer “consumers the cheapest, fastest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3,” with NextCar’s newly acquired Autonomy brand claiming this is the first-of-its-kind vehicle subscription program for the Tesla Model 3.

"Electric vehicles have reached a tipping point, and it's clear that the Tesla Model 3 is this generation's Prius. Financial responsibility and the avoidance of debt is also at an inflection point and subscriptions have become a pervasive, sustainable business model and a cornerstone of modern digital life." Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy

The Tesla Model 3 vehicle subscription program features a month-to-month contract after a three-month minimum term and is designed to allow consumers to order their vehicle in 10 minutes. All they have to do is provide their driver’s license and a digital form of payment, with the vehicle delivery or dealership pickup process to happen in under 20 minutes.

At launch, Autonomy’s subscription program will include low-mileage Tesla Model 3 vehicles, with other Tesla models to be added later. Initially, the program will launch in California, but Autonomy has plans to rapidly expand to other large US markets.

California was a logical choice to launch the service as the state is already a first adopter in electrification, with electric vehicles making up about 10% of overall sales and 42% of US EV registrations.

Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy, believes vehicle subscriptions are a great way for people to warm up to EVs, providing them with a flexible and affordable way to drive and test out an electric vehicle.

"Vehicle subscriptions reduce the barriers to adoption of electric vehicles, providing a low-commitment option with lower upfront costs. It is perfect for people who are interested in EVs but are not ready to make a long-term commitment due to concerns around cost or range anxiety."

This leads us to pricing, which ranges from $550 a month (with a $5,500 start fee) to $1,000 per month (with a start fee as low as $1,000). All subscriptions include routine maintenance and roadside assistance. Autonomy requires a $500 deposit when the subscription is activated and a fully refundable $100 deposit to secure the reservation (applied to the security deposit at activation).

Reservations can be made at Autonomy.com and the mobile app, or through TrueCar.com, also a NextCar Holding website. Customers can manage their entire vehicle subscription digitally through the mobile app.