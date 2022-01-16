The year 2021 was very challenging for Skoda (part of the Volkswagen Group), which noted 878,200 car deliveries globally - down 12.6% year-over-year. The decline is associated with the semiconductor shortage as the first half of the year was positive.

Despite that, Skoda's all-electric car sales are booming with a total of about 49,100 units in 2021, which is 222.9% more than a year ago. It's the third-highest result in the Volkswagen Group, after Volkswagen (263,200) and Audi (81,900) brands.

All-electric cars represent about 5.6% of the total Skoda volume globally, which is not bad considering that they were sold only in Europe.

Especially the last three quarters of the year were very strong with a new record of 17,000 units in Q4 2021 (up 198% year-over-year):

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Thomas Schäfer said:

“2021 was one of the most challenging years in ŠKODA AUTO’s history. The COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors have significantly slowed down our growth. Thanks to the flexibility and resourcefulness of the ŠKODA team, as well as the close cooperation with our social partner KOVO and suppliers, we managed to steer the company through the year successfully and deliver a respectable result. We expect the semiconductor supply situation to gradually ease in the second half of the year. I am looking ahead with confidence; we have many new products in the pipeline, including the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV, we are experiencing very high customer demand, and we have a highly motivated team. Over the long term, the company is in an excellent position to emerge stronger from the transformation process thanks to our NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030.”

Skoda's BEV lineup consists of only two models - the Skoda ENYAQ IV (a cousin of the Volkswagen ID.4) and the Skoda CITIGOe iV (a direct counterpart of the Volkswagen e-up! and SEAT Mii Electric).

While the Skoda Enyaq iV is expanding at full speed (44,700 units), the Skoda CITIGOe iV is actually retired/limited (4,400 units and down 70.8%), which is roughly 10-times less than the Volkswagen e-up! (41,400).

Skoda BEV sales in 2021:

Skoda Enyaq iV: 44,700 (compared to 600 units reported in 2020)

(compared to 600 units reported in 2020) Skoda CITIGOe iV: 4,400 (down 70.8% year-over-year)

(down 70.8% year-over-year) Total: 49,100 (up 222.9% year-over-year)

The company does not report sales results of plug-in hybrids.

