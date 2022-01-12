As we recently reported at InsideEVs, Tesla may have been just behind BMW in premium car sales in the US in 2021. However, Tesla doesn't report separate US sales numbers, and full estimated data from most sources is not yet in. Moreover, depending on where you're looking, the details surrounding Tesla's US sales numbers are slightly inconsistent.

At any rate, according to a new report from Automotive News, it appears Tesla may have outsold BMW for the full 2021 calendar year. It really all comes down to the reliability of various Tesla US sales estimates for Q4 2021, and more specifically, US Tesla sales in December.

Based on sales figures reported by Experian, Tesla has likely pushed BMW out of the lead in luxury vehicles sales in the US. The company counts 303,246 US Tesla registrations on the year as of November 2021. During the same 11-month period, BMW delivered 336,644 vehicles. However, there's a difference between registrations and actual deliveries, which could be cause for discrepancies.

Diving in deeper, Experian data suggests that Tesla had a major surge toward the end of 2021, which has been common for the automaker over the years. In fact, that data firm says there were over 42,000 new Tesla registrations in November 2021 alone. If the electric automaker sold that many cars or more in December, it would likely surpass BMW. Sadly, we'll have to wait until next month for Experian's full-year registration report.

For comparison, BMW registered 29,000 more cars in the US in November 2021 than it did in October. Over the full 11-month period, BMW's registrations climbed 28% while Tesla's climbed 75%.

Edmunds also got involved in the action. The publication's executive director of insights Jessica Caldwell said:

"The numbers are too close to call at this moment as December will bring more volume, but it looks like there could be an upset. Even if Tesla doesn't take the top spot, it is remarkable that they have risen to the top in a short period of time, considering collapse seemed entirely possible a few years ago."

Tesla's sales surge at the end of the year could be attributed more to sales in China than in the US. However, reports show that the automaker's California sales at the end of the year exploded.

Well-known Tesla fan, who goes by the name of @TroyTeslike on Twitter, estimates that Tesla sold over 360,000 EVs in 2021. Teslike has been successfully estimating Tesla's sales for years, with minimal error in many cases.

Hopefully, soon, we'll be able to provide a definitive answer related to this question. In the past, Tesla has released some US sales numbers in various indirect manners. If Tesla did, in fact, surpass BMW, it may make that known in one way or another in the near future. For more specific sales and registration data, follow the source link below.