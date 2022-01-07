BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 100,891 sales in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2021, which is 6% less than a year ago. However, the total sales in 2021 amounted to 366,574, which is 19.5% more than in 2020.

Unfortunately, the German manufacturer continues to remain silent about its plug-in electric car sales, aside from the i3 and retired i8 models that can be identified by the name.

While the i3 sales look like the car is getting ready to head to the grave, we are actually surprised that new i8s are still being delivered to customers, because production ended in April 2020.

i3: 199 (down 69% year-over-year) and 1,476 YTD (down 2%)

199 (down 69% year-over-year) and 1,476 YTD (down 2%) i8: 6 (down 79% year-over-year) and 18 YTD (down 91%)

BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q4 2021

Cumulatively, BMW sold in the U.S. 45,098 i3 and 7,034 i8.

There is no data about the sales of plug-in hybrid models (330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4) and all-electric MINI Cooper SE.

What we do know is that in Q1 2022, the company will start sales of the all-new BMW i4 (see details here) and BMW iX (see details here). Because of the standalone name, those models should appear in the sales stats.

It might be a new start for BMW's electric car sales in the U.S.

BMW/MINI BEV lineup:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 18" $55,400 +$995 $7,500 $48,895 2022 BMW i4 M50 19" $65,900 +$995 $7,500 $59,395 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 20" $83,200 +$995 $7,500 $76,695 2022 MINI Cooper SE

$29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

Detailed BMW sales results:

