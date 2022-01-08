Mercedes-Benz has finally started sales of electric cars in the U.S. (excluding the compliance B-Class EVs in the past) with the launch of the EQS in 2021.

The company had previously skipped the U.S. launch of the EQC, but in 2022, it will bring more EQ models, including the EQE, EQS SUV and EQB.

What is interesting, in Q4 2021, Mercedes-Benz sold 443 EQS. That's really not bad and we thought that it would initially be less than that.

For reference, the S-Class noted 5,101 sales in Q4 and 14,282 in 2021. There is a big chance that the EQS will gradually expand to levels comparable to the S-Class. Nearly 1:10 (EQS to S-Class) is a good start.

The EQS starts north of $100,000 in the U.S. (before incentives) and offers up to 350 miles of EPA range.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") $102,310 +$1,050 $7,500 $95,860 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") $119,110 +$1,050 $7,500 $112,660

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2022 Mercedes EQS 450+ (RWD; 20") RWD 115* 350 mi

(563 km) 5.5 130 mph

(209 km/h) 2022 Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD; 21") AWD 115* 340 mi

(547 km) 4.1 130 mph

(209 km/h)

Other than that, Mercedes-Benz sold 76,031 cars and vans in Q4 (down 20.2% year-over-year), while the 2021 result is 329,574 (up 1.1%). The company does not report the sales results of its plug-in hybrid models.

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of MBUSA said:

“Results for 2021 demonstrated the incredible demand for the Mercedes-Benz brand in the U.S. and worldwide despite ongoing supply challenges. Together with our Mercedes-Benz dealer partners, we will advance our position with the electric EQS-sedan, all new SL, new C-Class, EQE, EQS SUV and EQB in 2022 and further accelerate our long term ambitions for an electric future.”

Mercedes-Benz sales in the U.S.

* estimated/unofficial values