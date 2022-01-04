Famous Tulane University history professor Walter Isaacson was featured on CNBC's Squawk Box to talk about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. If you're not sure about Isaacson's history, he's also an author and journalist. His former roles include the CEO of CNN, the editor of Time, and the President and CEO of the Aspen Institute.

Tesla just had another record-breaking quarter of production and deliveries. However, aside from being a record, Q4 2021 proved to be a much bigger achievement than anyone expected. In fact, Tesla beat the Wall Street consensus by some 40,000 units. Moreover, the brand's 308,600 deliveries topped even the most bullish estimates from huge Tesla fans.

For context, we need to take a step back for a moment to the recent time when President Joe Biden referred to GM CEO Mary Barra as the leader when it comes to EVs. While GM does deserve credit for its very early move into electric cars, it hasn't followed through with much speed or scale. Fortunately, the Big Three powerhouse has grand plans to be the EV leader in the future.

In the meantime, there's no discounting Tesla as the global leader in the space, though people attempt to do it every day. In the CNBC interview, Isaacson reminds us that Elon Musk has his hands in much more than just autos. The professor expects to see a ramp up in solar panels, battery packs, and Starlink satellites. He also says that the other fields Musk is invested in are also integral components to EV adoption.

Isaacson agrees with TIME magazine's choice to pick Musk as its Person of the Year. While Tesla delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, and SpaceX also had much success, Isaacson is confident 2022 will be even better.

Interestingly, the Squawk Box host brings up Musk's sometimes offensive tweets. However, the professor says you have to look at the whole person. He says Musk is cleary an interesting guy, and if he wasn't wrapped up in trying to solve so many things, he wouldn't be the where he is today. If Musk were just a chill dude and wasn't so forward-thinking and obsessive, his companies would probably not be enjoying so much success.

Check out the brief interview in the video above. Then, let us know if you agree or disagree with Isaacson, and why?