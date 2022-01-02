It's that time of year again. In many areas across the US, there's already plenty of snow on the roadways, and folks who live in Canada, Norway, and many other locations are dealing with snow for many months of the year. With the rising popularity of electric vehicles, it comes as no surprise many people wonder just how well they handle the cold white stuff.

Tesla Model Y owner Bryan bkk recently took his electric crossover out in the snow. It seems he'd never had it in the snow before, so he wanted to not only see how the car handled, but also put together a video to share with other current and prospective owners. Bryan writes:

"Rare snow in the Seattle area, took the 2021 Model Y Performance out on in the snow. Added the aftermarket Tesla 19" Continental All Season tires to handle the winter. Enjoyed a few parking lots and winter roads."

Whenever we post articles about EVs driving in winter weather, we can almost guarantee that there will be plenty of comments about whether or not the snow is deep enough or the temperature is cold enough. Keep in mind, that's not what this is about.

It's not a competition about which locations get the most snow or whose car has been up against the worst weather. Rather, it's just a Tesla owner sharing some footage as an example of how well (or not so well) the car handles the conditions.

The Tesla Model Y Performance comes standard with all-wheel drive, and it has various settings that are intended to help with inclement weather. As one commenter writes, he chooses settings to limit initial power and help with traction. Others use "Chill Mode," adjust regen, and even use Slip Start in certain conditions.

We're not here to tell you how to drive in the snow or which settings to use, since everyone's situation is different. In addition, we're not going to provide an opinion about the Model Y's snow driving performance based on the video footage. We'll leave that for you to decide.

Leave us a comment and let us know what you think of the Model Y's winter weather performance. If you own an EV, we'd love to read about your personal experiences and advice related to driving in winter weather.