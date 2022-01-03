In December 2021, Nidec started construction on a new electric motor factory in Novi Sad in Serbia, which was rumored in late 2020.

The Nidec Electric Motor Serbia plant (the first phase) is expected to be completed in mid-2022 and is expected to supply traction motors for electric vehicles.

"In Europe, where environmental regulations and major countries’ automobile CO2 emission regulations are becoming increasingly stricter, demand for automotive motors is expanding. Under the circumstances, in order to build an efficient system to supply the aforementioned and other products in Europe, the Company plans to open new factories in Serbia for multiple businesses in the future."

There are no details about the production volume, but considering the number of employees (1,000 in the first phase) and previous reports, the new factory will be able to produce a six-digit number of motors per year. The previous report was 200,000-300,000 units annually by 2023.

The Japanese company is not joking and gearing up to flood the global markets with EV drive units - 10 million annually by 2030.

Nidec already secured huge orders in China and probably is now quickly expanding in Europe, where it has already partnered with PSA (currently Stellantis).

A positive thing for Serbia is that besides the production, Nidec will launch also an R&D unit.