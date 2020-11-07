According to Nikkei's unofficial sources, Nidec is considering a huge electric motor plant for EVs in Serbia, which would produce 200,000-300,000 units annually by 2023 (we guess, it's an initial number).

A research center would be also part of the plan, which reportedly is in the final stages of negotiations with local authorities.

We are aware that the Japanese manufacturer intends to expand to Europe, but Serbia (outside of the European Union) is quite a surprise and the rumored investment at about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) seems off the scale.

Serbia is not that far away from many large car assembly plants and with expected lower costs (compared to EU), is probably attractive enough:

Previously we have read that a similar amount will be invested in several places to achieve production output of millions of EV motors annually, while here it's about one plant and 300,000 units (initially).

Anyway, Nidec is still considering plants in the European Union too - including Poland and France. In France specifically, the company is already engaged in EV motor production through the joint venture with PSA.

One of the biggest questions, regardless of the localization of the plant, is who will be the customers for those EV motors in Europe, as we know that already several carmakers announced their in-house production and some are already producing their own motors.