Just yesterday, we reported about New York City's aggressive plans to electrify its fleets. Not long after that, news broke via a press release from the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) that it was placing an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) had previously been testing the Mustang Mach-E, and it had also been considering the purchase of up to 250 Tesla Model 3 electric sedans. The good news is the department has also been approved to purchase the Teslas, so the NYPD will eventually be the proud owner of a fleet of both Mach-E and Model 3 EVs.

Interestingly, the news about the Model 3s wasn't in the recent press release. Some outlets noted that the order for the Teslas hadn't yet been approved. However, according to Drive Tesla Canada, as well as other outlets that have updated their original stories, the Model 3 sedans have been officially approved.

As we reported a few weeks ago, the $12.36 million contract for the purchase of Tesla Model 3 vehicles for the NYPD was still being discussed. In fact, there was a public hearing related to the EV fleet purchase on December 16, 2021. Since then, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a $420 million investment into electric cars and charging infrastructure.

The city has confirmed that some of that money is earmarked for the purchase of 250 Model 3 sedans, though the parties involved are still working on the contract. If this is anything like the Hertz situation, a contract with Tesla may welcome some challenges, but that doesn't mean the department can't purchase Model 3 vehicles.

Reports maintain that the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services plans to announce details about the Model 3 deal soon. In the meantime, the Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs are expected to arrive by June 30, 2022.